New Salem
Donald Raymond "Duck" Van Divner, 63, of New Salem, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe.
He was born on Tuesday, August 14, 1958, in Brownsville, a son of Clyde Robert Van Divner, Sr., and Cora Elizabeth Kaiser Van Divner.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Spade E. Van Divner; and his sister-in-law, Barbara "Bobbi" Van Divner.
Left to cherish his memory is his fiancee, Renee Clark; children, Don Van Divner, Shawn Van Divner, Laura Gira (Buddy), Eric Van Divner, Jason Van Divner (Shelly); Renee's daughter, DeAnna DiMatteo (Mark); grandchildren, Cora Gira, John Gira, Breeonna Van Divner, Owen Van Divner, Enzo DiMatteo; siblings, Clyde Van Divner, Jr. (Bernadette), Robin Grahek (Steven), Robert (Red) Van Divner and girlfriend Kelly, Rick Van Divner, Mark Van Divner (Kristen), Christopher Van Divner and girlfriend Lorrie, Christine Wooldridge. "Duck" was loved by many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front, Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022. Interment will be private.
To sign the online guest book log onto www.novakfuneralhome.net
