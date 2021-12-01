Smithfield
Donald Raymond VanSickle, 86, of Smithfield, died peacefully at home on Sunday, November 28, 2021.
He was born August 1, 1935, in Nicholson Township, son of the late Elmer and Helen Pugh VanSickle.
In addition to his parents; he was predeceased by his son, Donald VanSickle, II..
Surviving are his loving wife of 63 years, Joyce Myers VanSickle; two daughters, Jami (Robert) McCahill, and Jan (Tom) Kline; and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in Germany from April 1958 to April 1960.
Ray served on Smithfield Borough Council, was a member of the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department for over 50 years, having served as Fire Chief twice, and was the Fireman of the Year in 1985.
He attended the Oak Hill Baptist Church.
Ray was formerly employed at Fayette Institute of Technology for over 20 years, and was employed with Consolidation Coal Company Blacksville #2 Mine for 23 years until his retirement in 1997.
It was Ray's request for a private interment. The family is planning a celebration of life some time next year.
The family is requesting any memorial contributions be made to either the Smithfield Fire Department or Oak Hill Baptist Church.
Condolences may be offered at deancwhitmarshfuneralhome.com.
