Markleysburg
Donald Ross Jenkins, 65, of Markleysburg, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.
He was born May 15, 1956, in Uniontown. He is the son of Donald J. Jenkins of Farmington, and the late Alice Pearl DeVault Jenkins.
In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his sister, Kathy Collins.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn Christine Jenkins; children, Bradley Jenkins (Angela) of Lemont Furnace, Kimberly Wagner (Ryan) of Markleysburg, Annette Simmons of Markleysburg, Andrea Dennis of Markleysburg, and David Glover (Julianne) of Markleysburg.
Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, and one soon to come; and his brother, David Jenkins (Donna) of Markleysburg.
He attended Markleysburg Union Church, he was a United States Marine, and worked at Beitzel Corporation for 15 years as a heavy equipment operator, crane operator, and technician.
He loved being with his family especially his grandchildren.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of the service, on Tuesday December 14, 2021, in Markleysburg Union Church, with Pastor John Devincent officiating.
Interment will follow in Humberston Cemetery.
