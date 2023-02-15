Smock
Donald “Dink” Sampey, 78, of Smock, passed away peacefully, in his home, Sunday, February 12, 2023, with his family by his side. He was born March 28, 1944, in York Run, a son of the late Melvin and Mary Sampey.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Betty and June Sampey; and brother, Melvin Sampey.
He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Giachetti Gibson Sampey; his children, Erika Sampey (Ron Metros), Dontae Giachetti-Gibson (Jasmine Packrone), Dominic and Kimberly Giachetti-Gibson, Jordon and Gregory Squires, Nikolas Gibson, Mykelyn Gibson; stepsons, Tony and Kerry Gibson, Charles and Stephanie Gibson, Mike and Melonie Metros; stepdaughters, Angela and Mike Metros and Lisa and Mike Carol; grandchildren, Tony Giachetti, Alex Gibson, Cody and Erin Gibson, Ashton Gibson, Aubrey, Michela and Alex Metros; and great-grandchildren, Elijah Gibson, Julian Gibson, Mac Gibson, Alizabeth and Owen Squires; his brother, Chandler “Wimpy” Lamar; and many more nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 16, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where a blessing service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, February 17. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
