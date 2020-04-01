Uniontown
Donald Steven Pavlovsky, 84, of Uniontown, passed away Friday evening, March 27, 2020.
He was born April 26, 1935, in Brooklyn, New York.
He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict serving with The United States Navy on The USS Hornet.
Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine "Jerry" Stabile Pavlovsky; a brother, Michael; a sister, Joanne; and step-grandson, Roscoe Valentine Jr.
He is survived by three sons, Vincent and wife Ada, Steven and wife Tammar, Joseph and wife Dawn; four grandchildren, Marie, Angelic, Madison, and Owen; step-granddaughter, Angelina Valentine; four step-great-grandchildren, Celina, John, Gianna and Kyla (his "Little Peanut"); one step-great-great-grandson, Kyzer; sister, Margaret Pavlovsky; also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current circumstances in our country, Funeral Services are private for the immediate family only. Burial will take place in LaFayette Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of THE SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME of Brownsville.
