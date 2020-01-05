Farmington
Donald Thomas McElroy, 62, of Farmington, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, at Lytle's Personal Care Home in Markleysburg, where he had been a resident since the spring of 2015. He was born November 10, 1957, in Uniontown, a son of the late Donald Ray McElroy and Edna Savage McElroy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, SSgt Howard E. Carrier, United States Marine Corps, retired; and nephew Craig Sabatian Sporer.
Surviving are his sisters, Carolyn M. Carrier of Farmington and Gloria Mae McElroy of Pontiac, Mich.; his brothers, Carl Ray McElroy and Ronald Ray McElroy, both of Uniontown; nieces Moya L. Carrier- Chuska of Murrysville, Carla Rae McElroy- Presley of Fairmont, W.Va., Leslie Marie Sporer of Calumet, Mich., and Eric Jason McElroy of Hickory, N.C.; and several grand nieces and nephews.
Donald graduated from Uniontown High School with the Class of 1975 and earned an associate degree in computer science from Penn State.
A service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Lytles Personal Care Home for their wonderful care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army.
Arrangements are under the direction of THE DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
