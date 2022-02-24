Smithfield
Donald W. Rankin Sr., 82, of Georges Township, Smithfield, passed away in his home Wednesday, February 23, 2022, with his loving family by his side.
He was born July 24, 1939, in White Rock, Georges Township.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Clarence and Catherine Hart Rankin; siblings, Joyce "Phillis" Stanley, Shelba Jean Tressler, Shirley Wood and Rodney Paul Rankin; his wife of 61 years, Charlotte (Lilley) Rankin; grandchildren, Jessica Rankin and Nathan Rankin; great-grandchild, Chase Rankin. He was the last surviving member of his parents' immediate family.
Surviving are five children, Donald and Cheryl Rankin, Keith and Tina Rankin, Clarence "Bill" and Cheryl Rankin, Kevin and Millie Rankin, Terry and Amy Rankin; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends and family from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, February 25, and from 9 until the 10 a.m. funeral service Saturday, February 26, with Pastor Kenny Rockwell officiating, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
Interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park, Brownfield.
A special thank you is extended to Amedisys Hospice Uniontown for all of the loving care given to Donald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.