Fairchance
Donald W. “Murph” Stafford, 80, of Fairchance, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, in his home.
He was born March 19, 1940, in Uniontown, a son of the late William and Estella Stafford.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother James Stafford; sisters Patricia Tewell and Opal Sabatini; and grandchildren Terry Boyd and Amanda Piwowar.
Surviving are his loving wife of 35 years, Wilma; children Candace Mutnansky of Uniontown, Kevin Haines and wife Belinda of Fairchance, and Kim Piwowar and Dave of Uniontown; grandchildren Don Stoneking Jr., Tiffany Haines, Chris Piwowar II, Frank Mutnansky Jr. and Kevin Haines Jr.; as well as 11 great-grandchildren; sisters Leona Porreca, Phyllis McFadden, Louise Thomas, Gloria Thomas and Diane Papnicak; and many nieces and nephews.
Donald was employed as a machinist with E.W. Bowman Company for many years until his retirement.
The family will greet friends and family in the Dean C. Whitmarsh Funeral Home, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 24, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Saturday, July 25, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Saint Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
Many thanks extended to Amedisys Hospice for their excellent care given to Donald.
