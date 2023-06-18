Greensburg, formerly Masontown
Donald W. Takacs passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Westmoreland Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, Masontown.
As per Don’s wishes, there will be no public viewing. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date. A more detailed obituary will be made available when arrangements for the celebration of Don’s life have been completed.
