Fairchance
Donald Wayne Miner Sr., 61, of Fairchance, passed away unexpectedly at home Monday, June 22, 2020.
He was born September 25, 1958, in Point Marion.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Harold Miner and Emma Blosser Miner; and father-in-law Russell Kennedy.
Donald was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother to his family.
Surviving are his wife of 41 years, Brenda Lee Kennedy Miner; son Jake Miner; daughter Katie Propes and husband Toby; grandchildren Riley, Link and Jackson; brother and sisters and their families, Sherry Hawthorne, Judy Sandor, Keith Miner, Joyce Miner, Nita Rhodes and Carol Kezmarsky; and mother-in-law Jean Kennedy.
Visitation will be held for family and close friends from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Thursday, June 25, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, with Pastor Rebecca Dittenhafer officiating.
Interment will follow in Jacob’s Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Masontown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Donald W. Miner Sr. Memorial Fund, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, PA 15436.
