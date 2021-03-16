W. Leisenring
Donald William “Jake” Bowers, 83, of W. Leisenring, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 14, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital. He was born June 17, 1937, in W. Leisenring.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Orrie and Alice Thomas Bowers; his companion, Nancy Chernitsky; daughter Debra Bowers; grandson Derek Kemp; brother Robert Bowers; and sister Laura Klippi.
Jake served honorably in the U.S. Navy, worked for many years at VW Corporation and had served as a volunteer firefighter with the W. Leisenring Volunteer Fire Department. He was a loving father and grandfather, who enjoyed bingo and visiting casinos.
Surviving are his former wife, Patricia Shamrock Bowers; three children, Denise Stewart and husband Randy, Donald Bowers Jr. and Dana Bowers, all of W. Leisenring; stepdaughters Susan Sapp and husband Alvin, Nancy Williams and husband John, and Lisa Vail and husband Bob, all of Uniontown; six grandchildren, Gerald Duritsky Jr., Justin Duritsky, Jay Duritsky, Summer Stewart, Mindy Bowman and husband Aaron, and Amber Stewart; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Wednesday, March 17, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, with the Rev. Scott Cooper officiating. Interment will be held at a later date and will be private.
Due to the coronavirus restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required.
