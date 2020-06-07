Connellsville
Donald William Klink Jr., 54, of Connellsville, died Monday, June 1, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born March 19, 1966 in Connellsville, a son of Donald William Klink Sr. and Betty Lou Bitner Klink.
Surviving are his mother; son Donald W. Klink III; sister Wendy Kay Raymond; brothers Jimmy Dale (Amber) Klink and Matthew Ray (Joyce) Klink; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father; brothers Mark and Tom Klink.
Friends will be received from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 6, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 7, in the BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME.
Services will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Donald W. Klink Jr. Burial Fund, c/o Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, PA 15431.
