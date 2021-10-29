West Leisenring
Donivan Joseph Karfelt, Sr., 88, of West Leisenring, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021 in Bella Healthcare Center, Uniontown.
He was born May 13, 1933 in Connellsville, to the late Aaron Benjamin Karfelt and the late Frances Mae Wiltrout Karfelt.
Donivan loved to hunt, especially for deer and bear. He thoroughly enjoyed going to auctions, especially the 84 Auction. He belonged to the AKC for coonhounds and had 2 particularly beloved coonhounds named Rattler and Red.
Surviving are his children, Daniel Karfelt, Donivan Karfelt, Jr., Robert Karfelt, and George E. Karfelt (Audra); 23 grandchildren, including Christopher Karfelt (Kathryn), Jennifer Harvey (Randy), Samantha Karfelt, and George E. Karfelt, Jr.; and 3 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Ronald G. Karfelt, Gwyenneth Joanne, Leonard Dean Karfelt, and Edward Gerald Karfelt; and his children, Donald Ray Karfelt, Jimmy Joe Karfelt, and Jackson Karfelt.
There will be no public visitation.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com
