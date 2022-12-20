McClellandtown
Donna E. Waslousky, 91, of McClellandtown, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, in the W.V.U. Uniontown Hospital. She was born October 2, 1931, in Ambridge, a daughter of the late Charles and Susan Clay Belch, Sr.
Mrs. Waslousky attended German Township High School and worked as a dining room manager for air terminal services. She was a member of the St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Footedale and was a former member and Eucharistic minister at the former St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Leckrone.
On May 5, 1951, she married Charles W. Waslousky, who died April 7, 2004. She and her late husband enjoyed ball room dancing.
Surviving is a sister, Barbara A. Markovich of Falling Waters, W.Va.; nieces and nephews, Charles Belch, III, Tonia Brandlen (Jack), Edward Belch, Robert Belch (Cindy), George Belch (Alice), Carla Wallace (James) and Robert Markovich; and several great-nieces and nephews.
Deceased is a brother, Charles Belch, Jr.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, where a blessing service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, followed at 11 a.m. by a Mass of the Resurrection at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 101 W. Church Avenue, Masontown, with the Reverend Marlon Pates as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Leckrone.
