Brownsville
Donna F. Fecek, 60, of Brownsville, passed away unexpectedly, in Uniontown Hospital, Sunday, February 19, 2023. Donna was born April 21, 1962, to the late Howard and Laura Ferrari Elliott.
Donna loved spending time with her family, especially with her children, her grandchildren and her dogs, Honey, Bella, Tiny, Molly and Tabby.
Surviving to cherish Donna’s memory are her son, Alvin Fisher III; her daughters, Amy Fisher, Ashley Fisher; her lifelong companion, Alvin Fisher Jr.; and her grandchildren Jacob Michael Fisher, Brayden Fisher, Paige Fisher, Bentley Haines and Baylor Corwin.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, in the NOVAK-MELENYZER FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15417. Receiving of friends will be from 9 a.m. to the start of the funeral service at 10 a.m. inside the funeral home Thursday, February 23. Interment will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.novakfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.