formerly of Lake Lynn
Donna Fay Dindl, 62, formerly of the Lake Lynn area, died Sunday, January 15, 2023, in the Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., following a very long and painful battle of illnesses, with her two loving children and close family by her side. Born August 2, 1960, in Uniontown, she was a daughter of James Stewart, Sr. of Lake Lynn, and the late Barbara Black Stewart.
An Apostolic by faith, she was a 1978 graduate of Albert Gallatin High School. Donna had an infectious laugh and smile, and was always a pleasure to be around. She was very loved by so many and will be greatly missed.
Surviving, in addition to her father, are two children, son, Drew Dindl and wife Bethany, and daughter, Kasey Dindl, all of Lake Lynn; two grandsons, Landon and Max Dindl; two brothers, William Stewart and James Stewart, Jr., both of Lake Lynn; three sisters, Mary White of Fairchance, Norma Friend of Dilliner, Joyce Graham of Smithfield; a number of nieces and nephews and their families; her former husband, Bill Dindl; and many, many friends and other family.
Also deceased is her twin brother, Donald Ray "Sam" Stewart.
Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m., the time of funeral services, Thursday, January 19, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, with Tim Strosnider officiating the service.
