Donna Franks

Georges Township
Donna Y. Blaney Franks passed through the pearly gates Friday, September 16, 2022.
She was born July 16, 1934, in Valley Point, W.Va.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Franks, February 2015; an infant daughter; and her parents, Archie A. and Blanche Graham Blaney.
She was a graduate of Point Marion High School Class of 1952 and Morgantown Business College in 1953.
Beginning her career with Houze Glass of Point Marion and following her husband's back surgery, she became employed with Retarded Children's Chapter, which later merged with Goodwill Industries of Fayette County, as well as numerous part-time jobs following her retirement.
Donna was a member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church of Smithfield serving in various capacities including teacher in the children's department, church treasurer, librarian and various committees over the years. She traveled to Nicaragua on two mission trips in 2002 and 2005, and was president of Monongahela Association American Baptist Women. She attended Haydentown Senior Citizens and served on the Board of Fayette County Sunday School Association.
Donna enjoyed cooking, baking and flower gardening and sharing them with others. She was active in ceramic classes and spent many hours crocheting items as gifts for family and friends.
Surviving are her three daughters, Joy L. Franks of Smithfield, Sharee K. Smith of Morgantown, W.Va., and Jackie L. Dixon (Steve) of Philipsburg; three grandchildren, Emily (Isaac) Corathers of Little Hocking, Ohio, John (Jessica) Dixon of Yorkana, and Andrew (Kelly) Dixon of Laurens, S.C.; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Eleanor Kingan of Morgantown; and one niece and six nephews.
The family will receive friends in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Stret, Fairchance, PA 15436, from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 20, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Wednesday, September 21, with Pastor Darrell Edgar and her son-in-law, Steve Dixon, officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pennsylvania State Sunday School Association, 5915 Fox Street, Harrisburg, PA 17112, or Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
A special thank you is extended to Evergreen Assisted Living in Morgantown, and Amedisys Hospice of Morgantown, for all of the loving care that was given.
