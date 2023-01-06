Uniontown
Donna J. Gerwig Butler, 85, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Hillside Manor Personal Care Home. She was born December 19, 1937, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Harold E. Gerwig and Eleanor F. Hess Gerwig.
In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her husband, David E. Butler.
Donna was a 1955 graduate of Uniontown High School. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. Donna was a member of Uniontown Chapter #263 Order of Eastern Star and a Uniontown Hospital volunteer.
She enjoyed traveling, especially to Las Vegas, bowling at Laurel Lanes and Manor Lanes, and was an avid Steelers, Pirates and Penguins fan.
Left to cherish Donna’s memory are her sons, Sean Butler (Mary Lou) of Pittston, and Derek Butler of West Pittston; brother, Junie Gerwig (Gertie) of Uniontown; sister, Irene Gerwig of Uniontown; and grandchildren, Sara and David Butler.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 8, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. service celebrating Donna’s life Monday, January 9, with Pastor Don Henderson officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Cemetery.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
