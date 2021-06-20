Mather
Donna Jackson, loving mother, grandmother and friend, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 15, 2021, with her dearest family by her side. Donna was 61 at the time of her death.
Donna was born October 30, 1959, in Zanesville, Ohio, but was currently residing in Mather.
Donna is survived by her partner, Michael Tenney; son Edward "Eddie Bird" Jackson III; grandson Parker; daughter-in-law Tracy "Lou Who" Jackson; ex-husband Edward Jackson Jr.; stepson Bill Myers; stepdaughter Alison Tenney; grandchildren Jayden and Payten; stepson Ryan Tenney; sisters Jacalyn Gaster and Janet Fisher; and brothers George Gaster and William Gaster; as well as countless other beloved relatives.
Donna was predeceased by her parents, George and Mary Gaster; daughter Sarah; and sister Mary Jo Sinosky.
Donna's passion for life could only be matched by her generous heart. She lived each day being uniquely herself and was the true definition of a free spirit. Donna loved those around her so unselfishly and took great pride in bringing joy to others. She cherished being a mother and friend, but loved nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren. Donna will be deeply missed by all who knew her, but her spirit will remain present in each life she touched.
The family will hold a celebration of life event at a later date in lieu of a formal service. Donna's wish was that her dearest loved ones would gather to celebrate her vibrant life with a time of fellowship to share treasured memories together.
Donna's professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Republic.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
