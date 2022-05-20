Lemont Furnace
Donna Jean Brubaker Parish passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. She was born in Connellsville, on September 7, 1955 to her beloved parents Arnold and Phyllis Brubaker.
She was predeceased by her brother, Ronald Crayton; and is survived by her best friend and loving husband, George J. Parish; her precious son, George C. Parish and daughter-in-law Sarah Parish; her treasured grandchildren, Levi and Andrew Parish; her sister-in-law, Mary Anne Hritz; her nephew, Eric Crayton; her great-nephew Jonathan Crayton; and her many cousins.
Donna grew up in Lemont Furnace, where she served as a lifeguard at Shady Grove Pool for many of her teenage years.
She graduated from Laurel Highlands High School in 1973, received her BA in education from Waynesburg College in 1976, and completed her postgraduate work at West Virginia University. Donna was an outstanding teacher at All Saints School in Masontown, where she had an immensely positive impact on students for 26 years.
Donna’s family adored her, and everywhere she went she had many dear friends who she loved like family. Donna had a great love for all animals, especially dogs.
She had tremendous faith and strength, truly loved everyone, and always selflessly put church, school, community, and others first - so much so that her family affectionately referred to her as “Wonder Woman”. She was the most exceptional wife, mother, grandmother, teacher and friend.
She was a very active member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Masontown, and was very active in the community via her involvement and leadership positions in Masontown Matters, Friends of the Library, Masontown Senior Center and other organizations.
Donna bravely fought cancer for 20 years and greatly appreciated all the prayers, gifts and love given to her and her family during that time.
Her sincere hope was that people would continue to pray for all those who are sick or in need. She wanted to extend special thanks to Dr. John Chalfant and staff as well as Dr. Guari Kiefer and staff, from whom she received much love and healthcare over the years. She also wanted to extend special thanks to Nurse Vicky, Amanda and staff at Amedisys Hospice. Donna wanted to extend special thanks to Fr. Marlon Pates, Pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Church.
Friends and family will be received at the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, Masontown, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 22. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 23, at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, with Pastor Marlon Pates officiating. Interment follows at St. Mary, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery, Leckrone. MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
