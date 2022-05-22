Lemont Furnace
Donna Jean Brubaker Parish passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Friends and family will be received at the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, Masontown, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 22. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 23, at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, with Pastor Marlon Pates officiating. Interment follows at St. Mary, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery, Leckrone. MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
