Dunbar
Donna Jean Henderson, 66, of Dunbar, passed away, Saturday, July 2, 2022 in her home.
She was born, August 11, 1955 in Connellsville, to the late Melvin E. Henderson and the late Dorothy E. Shuckhart Henderson.
Donna was known for always giving her time to others, she cared for everyone else before herself and she enjoyed nothing more than being with her family. They will fondly remember the care and attention that she put into decorating and cooking for all of the holidays in order to make them extra special, as well as the dinners every Sunday at Aunt Donna's.
Her favorite place to be was in the water, whether it be floating in the river, or swimming in the ocean; there, she was her happiest.
She is survived by her daughter, Jodi Wingrove and significant other, Jason Richter; her granddaughters, Kensley and Kendal; siblings, Barry Henderson and Daniel Henderson; nieces, Amanda, Ashley and Brandi; nephews, Brandon, Barry, Matthew, Joshua and Nathan; special nieces, Dae-lin and Danielle; special nephew, Kaiden; best friend since childhood, Sharon and dear friend, Shirley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Joseph "Brian" Wingrove; brother, Mark Henderson; and son-in-law, Perry Cooley.
Arrangements by BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
In order to honor Donna's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A dinner to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be left for the family at burhanscrousefuneralhome.com or on the funeral home's Facebook page, @burhanscrouse.
