Rowes Run
Donna Jean Stevenson Pellick, 91, of Rowes Run, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born May 29, 1929, in Frostburg, Md., a daughter of the late James and Margaret Layton Stevenson.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Pellick Jr.; son Andrew Pellick; brother James "Sonny" Stevenson; two sisters, Annabelle Sholtis and Leona Janos.
Donna Jean was a member of The First Christian Church of Grindstone.
She is survived by seven children, John Pellick III and wife Brenda, Sandra Buchheit and husband John, Randy Pellick and wife Cathy, Donna Lloyd and husband John, Jean Patch and husband Stanley, Patricia Johnson, George Pellick and wife Amy; also survived by a total of 50 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Friends will be received from2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 11, and on Friday at a time to be announced, in THE SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville. Entombment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
