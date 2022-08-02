Morgantown, W.Va.
Donna Jean White Martin, 76, departed her loving family on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
Born June 19, 1946, she was the beloved daughter of the late Willard C. White and Dorothy K. Jacobs White.
Donna passed peacefully at home in Morgantown, W.Va., by the side of her loving husband, Randy B. Martin.
She leaves behind two cherished children: daughter, Lisa K. Martin and son, Chad B. Martin, that will forever have memories of such an amazing mother.
“Children’s children are a crown to the aged, and parents are the pride to their children” (Proverbs 17:6).
Donna made sure that her grandchildren were loved beyond compare. Her pride and joy and the recipients of her great love are her three granddaughters, Sydney A. Deusenberry Brake, Kelsea S. Martin, and Mia I. Mardis, and one grandson, Layne B. Martin. May God comfort them.
Her siblings are sisters: Clara White Campbell and Patricia White Lubish; and brother, Joseph White, and the late Willard “Butch” White.
A 1966 graduate of University High School, she was a licensed beautician, member of the Forks-of-Cheat Baptist Church, and a Past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 35 in Morgantown.
Visitation will be at RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, 501 Morgantown Street, Point Marion, from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of the funeral service Thursday, which will be held in the Forks of Cheat Baptist Church, 3006 Stewartstown Road, Morgantown, W.Va., with the Reverend Charles Bowers officiating.
Please join the family immediately following the services for a celebration of life dinner at the Stewartstown Community Building, 2568 Stewartstown Road, Morgantown.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Forks of Cheat Baptist Church in Donna Martin’s name.
“Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.” Matthew 5:4
