Kingsport, Tenn.
Donna Jean Yeager, 61, of Kingsport, Tenn., passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
Surviving are her partner, Duncan Cochran; children and spouses, Blaze and Mary Yeager, Tommy and Brooke Yeager, Deana and Ken Riggar, Trevor and Ashley Yeager; grandchildren Lilly Jo, Eva Jane, Denim, Emilia, Vayda, Finn, Christopher, Riley and Ty; her mother, Christina Hughes; siblings Joanne and Willie Snyder, Melina and Elmer Swindell, Jim Hughes, Angie and Gene McManis, Deborah Bate, John Hughes, Duane Hughes; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her father, Elmer Hughes; and a brother, Marty Hughes.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 15, and from 9 until the 10 a.m. funeral service Friday, July 16, with Pastor Kevin Roberts officiating.
Interment will follow in Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels.
Donna's quote for you, "Smile and be Beautiful".
