Uniontown
Donna K. Schaney, 82, of Uniontown, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, in Uniontown Hospital.
She was born April 20, 1940 in Brownsville, the daughter of the late Edward Foley and Mary Katherine Sigwalt Foley.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one brother, James Foley; an infant sister, Doris Jean Foley; and one granddaughter, Alexandra Kaye Schaney.
She is survived by her children, Christine Schaney Humberson (William) of Hopwood, Clinon Schaney (Kelly) of Kannapolis, N.C. and Robin Schaney Marks (Alan) of Locust N.C.; two grandchildren, Adam Marks (Angela) and Jake Marks; and one great-granddaughter, Myla Marks.
She was a member of Central Christian Church, and had been a member of the 1st Christian Church in Republic, where her parents were founding members.
She was a retired Uniontown Cafeteria worker and also worked part time at the Herald Standard Newspaper, and many summers at Panorama Dining Room.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 4 to 6 p.m., the time of the service, on Wednesday February 15, 2023, with Pastor David Herring officiating. Interment will be private for the family.
The family wants to thank all of the employees at Mt. Macrina Manor and Dr. Sean Conley and Staff for the excellent care that they gave to Donna.
