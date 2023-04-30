Brownsville
Donna Kay Brant, 79, of Brownsville, passed away, in her home, Thursday, April 27, 2023, with her loving family by her side.
She was born June 9, 1943, to the late James Stockdale and Sally Stockdale Shumar.
Donna was a member of The Malden Christian Fellowship Church, a devoted pet lover, enjoyed traveling, camping, and was a member of The Rollin’ Oldies Car Club. She also enjoyed meeting with many of her friends in The Red Hat Society for Women.
Donna was predeceased by her husband of 25 years, Paul A. Brant; and also by her son, James Angelilli.
Donna is survived by her two children, Frank Angelilli and partner Michelle of Brownsville, and Michele Vasiloff and husband James of Hiller; along with five grandchildren, Kristina Busti, James Vasiloff, Michael Vasiloff and wife Ila, Matt Vasiloff, and Lara Shrum and husband Blaine; and five great-grandchildren, Grayson, Lucas, Beckett, Rhys and Ayla.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 30, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, where visitation continues from 12 to 1 p.m., the time of a service, Monday, May 1, with the Rev. Michael Peton officiating. Interment will be held at LaFayette Memorial Park.
