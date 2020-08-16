formerly of Hopwood
Donna Kay Niner Coburn, 70, of Alberton, Mont., passed away August 10, 2020, after a period of declining health.
Donna was born in 1949 to Harold "Dutch" and Eva Jean Niner, in Hopwood. Donna completed her studies in nursing at Presbyterian University Hospital of Nursing, prior to joining the U.S. Army. She proudly served through the Vietnam conflict at one of the last field hospitals from 1971-1972. Upon leaving active duty she continued to serve in the US Army Reserves, attaining the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
Donna continued to enjoy her work as a nurse for many years. She lived in western Montana for the last 33 years and considered it home. Donna will be interred in the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery.
Donna was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Lawrence Niner.
Donna is survived by daughters, Erica Brooks and her husband John and Jennifer Valley and her husband Justin; along with her nieces and their families.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History in Missoula, Mont. or The Women's Memorial in Washington DC.
