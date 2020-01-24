Lemont Furnace
Donna Kaylor, 71, of Lemont Furnace, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital.
She was born April 25, 1948, in Uniontown, a daughter of Paul Stiner Sr. and Madelyn Lamb Stiner.
She worked as a home health care aid for Simmons Agency.
Surviving are her children, Paula (Hiram “Bud”) Hall and Bryant (Angela) Smalley; a brother, Paul (Mary) Stiner Jr.
She was predeceased by her parents and son, Robert Smalley Jr.
There will be no public visitation.
Arrangements by BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
