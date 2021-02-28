Donna Keating Cesario

Newboro
Donna M. Keating Cesario, 81, of Newboro, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 25, 2021, of natural causes. She was born June 10, 1939, in Uniontown, the eldest child of the late James and Lena LaMonica Keating.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Domonic Cesario; and a brother, Jim Keating.
She is survived by a daughter, Colleen Keating of Clinton; a brother, Pete (Aleta) Keating of Titusville, Fla.; a brother, Vince (Katie) Keating of Coolville, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Judy Keating of Perryopolis; and numerous nieces and nephews. Donna loved family get-togethers and going to town to hang out with her friends.
Private funeral services are under the direction of the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME of New Salem.
