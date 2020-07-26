Vesta 7,
Centerville Borough
Donna L. Gill, 76, of Vesta 7, Centerville Borough, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital.
She was born February 17, 1944, in Clarksville, a daughter of Albert White and Garnet Gordon White.
She was a member of Denbeau Heights Christian Church.
She is survived by her husband, Philip "Cho" Gill Sr.; two daughters, Kimberly Gill and Paula Gill Workman; brother Albert White; grandchildren Richard Harris, Shon Gill, Lewis "PJ" Morrison, Nathaniel Workman, William "Wil" Gill; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by parents; and son Philip Gill Jr.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 25, and Sunday, July 26, in the ELEY-McCRORY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Main Street, Fayette City.
www.eleymccroryfuneralhome.com
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, with Dr. Marc Tinstman officiating.
Entombment will follow in the LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Face masks are to be worn in the funeral home and social distancing guidelines need to be followed. Viewing and service is limited to 25 people at any one time inside the funeral home.
