Carmichaels
Donna L. Helmick Moats, 47, of Carmichaels, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 18, 2021, in her home, following a lengthy illness. She was born August 24, 1973, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Her husband, Gregory Moats, is deceased. Also deceased are two children, Courtney and Kayla Moats; her mother, Nancy M. Fletcher; a brother, Kenny Riggin; and a sister, Tina Helmick.
She is survived by her father, Roy Helmick and his wife, Carol of Point Marion; her fiance, David Turner; three children, Savannah Moats, Kevin Moats and wife Melissa, and Austin Moats; five grandchildren, Kevin J., Kayla and James Moats, Kaydin Trujillo and Elija Sayre; three stepgrandchildren, Amy, Thomas and Samantha Farally; a sister, Tonya Lincoln and husband Pete; and two brothers, Roy H. Helmick II and wife Crystal, and Christopher J. Helmick and fiancee Missy Eicher; and by many nieces and nephews.
Due to current circumstances, there will be no public services for Donna at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date and will be announced. Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
Thoughts and memories for her family can be left at www.herod-rishel.com.
