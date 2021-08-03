Uniontown
Donna L. Lough, 77, of Uniontown, went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, July 31, 2021. She was a daughter of the late Hansford D. and Ida M. Lough.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard D. Lough Sr.; and long-time companion Chuck Maher.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Tina M. Pavlik (loving companion Earl Pickens), granddaughter Jennifer (John) Quarrick, grandson Eric (Cassandra) Pavlik of Connellsville, and two great-grandchildren, John Henry and Lola, all of Uniontown. Also surviving are her brother, Tom (Melissa) of Mt. Braddock; sister Elizabeth (Doug) Horton of Uniontown; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the 1 p.m. time of service Thursday, August 5, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, with Pastor David Goodin officiating the service. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
