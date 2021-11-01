Uniontown
Donna L. Martin, 70, of Uniontown, passed away October 30, 2021 at home. She was born March 21, 1950 in Uniontown, Pa.
Arrangements are incomplete and under the direction by the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD, PA. A complete obituary will follow in Tuesdays Paper.
