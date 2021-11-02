Uniontown
Donna L. Martin, 71 of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021, at home with family and friends by her side. She was born March 21, 1950 in Uniontown, the daughter of the late Leon P. Twardesky and Marie M. Williams Twardesky.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother Paul Twardesky.
She is survived by her life companion of 35 years Edward J. Virgillo; and three children, Dennis P. Martin (Lauren) of Uniontown, Scott A. Martin of North Port, Florida, and James R. Martin (Amanda) of Greensburg. Also surviving are grandchildren Aubrey, Owen, Aden, Addy, Elim, Braylon and Brody.
She was a Firefighter for 25 years and an EMT. She designed the American Disaster Flag that is hanging in Shanksville, the Pentagon, New York and many Fire Departments.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., the hour of the service, with Reverend Andrew Broucher officiating, on Tuesday November 2, 2021.
Interment will be private for the family. The family would like to give a special thanks to Via Quest Hospice Jamie, Brandi, Kendell and Andrew.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
