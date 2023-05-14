Grindstone
Donna L. Newcomer Knox, 79, of Grindstone, passed unexpectedly at her home on Friday, May 5, 2023.
She was born on July 2, 1943, in Grindstone, daughter of the late Layton F. and Agnes E. Morrison Newcomer.
Donna loved gardening and baking. She enjoyed crafting and needle-point, as well as being an avid organist. Her greatest love however, was her family.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry T. Knox, Sr.
Left to cherish her memory are her five children: Kimberly (Joe) Mazur, Kay (Bob) Ziots, Harry "Butch" T. Knox, Jr., Sherry (Mike) Stagesin and David Knox; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and her furry side-kick, Daisy.
A special thanks to Donna's neighbors, for being life-long valued friends.
Services will be private and in the care of DEARTH FUNERAL HOME.
