Brownsville
Donna Lee Jones, 87, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Brownsville, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, in her home.
She was born January 2, 1934, in Brownsville, to the late Ernest and Mary Ellen Anderson Shaffer.
Donna is survived by he husband, Raymond E. Jones; two sons, Ray Jones and wife Peggy, and Mark Jones; and five grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Lori Jean Jones; and brothers William and Robert Shaffer.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 2. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 3, with the Rev. Frank Philpott officiating. Interment in Lafayette Memorial Park.
