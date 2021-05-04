Brownsville
Donna Lee Miller-Sullivan, 63, of Brownsville, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021. She was born in Brownsville September 10, 1957, to Donald L. Miller and Patricia A. Thorne.
Donna was the glue that held her family together. She is survived by her mother, Patricia Miller-Thorne; father Donald Miller (Jeannie); sister Clara Rockwell (Mike); brothers Patrick (Gale) and Paul Miller; daughters April and Saundra Kushak; grandchildren Ebony Dean, Michaela Medlen, Unique Medlen, Michael Medlen Jr., Antwain Oliver Jr., Ques-la Medlen, Geoffrey Douglas Jr., Sequoia Douglas, Jonae Kushak, Cynseir Douglas, Misgo Douglas, Lovey Douglas, Dreah Bardin, Camreigh Bardin; her best friend, Peter Graves; and several cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Donna is predeceased by her daughter, Jamie Douglas (Geoffrey Sr.); granddaughter Riah Hazuga-Kushak; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
A private funeral service (invite only due to COVID-19 restrictions) will be held in LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, Thursday, May 5.
A public walk through wake will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, for all who wish to come and say their goodbyes to Donna. MASKS ARE REQUIRED.
In compliance with Donna's wishes, there will not be a funeral procession or graveside memorial, but there will be a celebration of life following the wake at 5 p.m. in the Sons of Italy, 16 Race Street, Brownsville.
For anyone who would like to view the private service, it will be live streamed at 12 p.m. at www.lantzfh.com.
Condolences and floral tributes maybe be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
