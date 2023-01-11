Smock
Donna Lee Shirey Lynn, 89, of Smock, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, in Monarch Meadows PCH, Uniontown. Born January 2, 1934, in Star Junction, a daughter of the late Noah and Sarah Shirey.
A resident of Smock for the past 69 years, Mrs. Lynn was a member of Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, Smock.
Donna was a retired rural mail carrier for the Smock area from the U.S. Postal Service.
She loved to be outside doing yardwork and tending to her bird feeder watching the birds in her yard, enjoyed camping and traveling to all but two states with her husband, and was a member of Flatwoods Volunteer Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary.
She is survived by her three children, David and Brenda Lynn of Smock, Kathy and Wayne Mills of Vanderbilt, Terry and Neassa Lynn of Smock; five grandchildren, Brandon Mills, Craig Mills, Nicole Lerda, Brittany Simon, Miranda Lynn; and four great-granddaughters, Adi Mills, Maddie Lerda, Braylee Lerda and Ellie Durst.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Lynn; and two brothers, Melford Shirey and Robert Shirey.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 12, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515, where funeral services will be held at 12 noon Friday, January 13, with Pastor Laura Blank of Pleasant View Presbyterian, Smock officiating. Interment will take place in Bowman-Flatwoods Cemetery.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
