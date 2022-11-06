Oliver
Donna M. Evans, 72, of Oliver, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, with her loving family by her side.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, November 5, and from 12 to 1 p.m., the hour of service, Sunday, November 6, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, with Pastor Don Henderson officiating the service. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
