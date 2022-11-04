Oliver
Donna M. Evans, 72, of Oliver, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, with her loving family by her side. She was born January 19, 1950.
She was preceded in death by her loving son, Darren L. Evans Sr.
Surviving are her loving husband, Kenny C. Evans; daughter-in-law, Twila Evans, widow of Darren L. Evans; sons Scott Evans and wife Lori, Kenneth G. Evans and wife Melissa; stepdaughter, Pam Marsh and husband Sean; grandchildren, Sarah, Darren Jr., Zane, Zack, Logan, Lucas, Gene Clem III, Natasha Woods and Cherie Lee.
A special thank you to Frank and Myrtle Cole and Cheryl Cole for providing such special loving care. The family would also like to thank Amedisys Home Care for taking such great care of Donna in her time of need.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, November 5, and from 12 to 1 p.m., the hour of service, Sunday, November 6, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, with Pastor Don Henderson officiating the service. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
