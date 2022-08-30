formerly of Dawson
It is with heavy hearts that Donna M. Sundin, 57, of Export, formally of Dawson (Perry Township), passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Donna was born December 21, 1964, to the late Kenneth and Linda Ansell.
Donna was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She leaves to carry on her memory, her children, Matthew (Katie) of Blairsville, Jacob and Kaylin (Jack), both of Export; her granddaughters, Alyvia Sundin and Serafina Marcheletta; her wonderful and caring friend, Scott Carvin, with whom she resided; twin brother, David (Tami) Ansell; sister, Judy (Bob) Keefer; stepbrothers, John (Vicky) and Jeffrey (Cindy) Phillips, all of Dawson. In addition, Donna will be missed by many extended family members and friends, who will cherish her amazing love of life.
Donna was preceded in death by her stepmother, June Phillips Ansell; and stepsister, Linda Phillips.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 31, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515, where additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, the time of funeral services, Thursday, September 1, with Pastor Brian Higbee officiating. Interment will take place in Dickerson Run Cemetery.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
