Markleysburg
Donna M. Welch, 75, of Markleysburg, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, in Highlands Hospital, Connellsville.
She was born December 27, 1946, in Pennsylvania. She is the daughter of the late Emory and Jessie Shultz Baum.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Damon B. Welch, who passed away March 9, 2001.
She is survived by her son, Carlton Welch (Shelley), of Addison; her daughter, Jennifer Broskey (Pete), of Markleysburg; two grandchildren, Alexander McElroy, of Herminey and Abigail Broskey of Markleysburg; and her buddy "Guss". Also surviving is a brother, David Baum (Lois), of Addison; and her aunt, Charlotte Friend.
Donna was a co-owner of Welch's Disposal Service in Markleysburg, she served on the Markleysburg Council and the National Pike Water Authority Board.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, and until 11 a.m., the time of the service, Wednesday August 10, 2022, with Pastor John DeVincent officiating. Interment will be private for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.