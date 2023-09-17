Star Junction
Donna Mae Chontos, 83, of Star Junction, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.
She was born on February 21, 1940, in McKeesport, a daughter of Francis Joseph and Mildred Ann Dobrich Chontos.
She proudly and honorably served her country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era.
Donna is survived by her brothers: Joseph (Mary), Jack (Shirley) and Edward; nephews: Edward M. Chontos and Joey Chontos; nieces: Allison, Jennifer and Michele.
Donna's professional funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Perryopolis.
Online condolences are welcome at blairlowther.com
