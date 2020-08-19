Point Marion
Donna Marie Cogar Russell, 66, of Point Marion, passed away unexpectedly, in her home, Sunday, August 16, 2020, following a brief illness. Born August 19, 1953, in Morgantown, W.Va., she was a daughter of Mary Everts Cogar of Point Marion and the late Edward Cogar.
A 1971 graduate of Albert Gallatin High School, she was most recently employed as a secretary for CTL Engineering in Morgantown.
In addition to her loving mother, she is survived by her husband of almost 40 years, John Russell, who she married August 27, 1980; and a daughter, Eva Russell of Austin, Texas.
Also surviving are her seven brothers, Edwin of Springfield, Ohio, Roger, Karl, Glen, Robert, Brian and Patrick Cogar, all of Point Marion; five sisters, Wilma Jane Baldwin and Pamela Arthurs, both of Springfield, Linda Cogar Dressel of Ormond Beach, Fla., Robin Cogar of Morgantown and Kathy Binder of Point Marion; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 22, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME in Point Marion, by invitation only. CDC guidelines will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered in Donna's name to the Fayette Friends of Animals, 223 Searights- Herbert Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Notes of sympathy may be left for her family at www.herod-rishel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.