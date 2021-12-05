Carmichaels
Donna Poole-Livengood, 74, of Carmichaels, went to be with her heavenly Father Thursday, November 16, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Donald Poole Sr. and Ethel Mae Poole. Donna was also preceded in death by her beloved dog and constant companion, Precious.
Donna is survived by her loving husband, Edward Livengood. She is also survived by her beloved sisters, Betty J. Bayes (Will), Henrietta Mishra (Michael); and brother, Donald Poole Jr. (Sharon); and the following nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly, Anand Mishra (Jennifer), Rebecca Dunham, Mikey Mishra (Vicky), Dawn Mishra (Matt); great-nephews and nieces, Eleanor Mishra, Henry Mishra, Gabriel Duecker, Jenna Duecker; stepdaughters, Lisa Kerr and Laura Livengood Johnson (Rob); and numerous cousins.
Donna graduated from Albert Gallatin Senior High School in 1965.
Donna died after a lengthy illness that she bravely faced with courage and strength. Donna was a beautiful soul full of love for her family and friends; one of the most giving and caring people that ever existed, Donna was a blessing to all. She enjoyed traveling, family vacations, loved the beach, jigsaw puzzles, playing cards with her friends, reading, TV and music - one of her favorite songs was Gary Puckett's, "Young Girl." Attending his concert was one of her favorite memories. Donna sparkled. Her sense of humor was unsurpassed, her laughter infectious. These few words are not enough to define all her uniqueness. Her memory will be cherished and never forgotten.
A celebration of life will be held later.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Hospital, Wounded Warriors or Paws and Prayers, from where she adopted Precious.
Psalms 116:15 - "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of one of his Saints"
Arrangements under the direction of JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, Masontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.