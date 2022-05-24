Lemont Furnace
Donna R. Leckman, 80, of Lemont Furnace, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Bella Healthcare, Uniontown.
Born December 30, 1941 in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Michael and Frances Belina Leckman.
Beloved wife of the late James H. Golden; mother of Randy (Michelle) Golden of Uniontown, Jamie Golden-Runburg of Arizona and the late James Golden; grandmother of Korin Runburg, Justin, JR, Michael, Tyler, Randy, Robert and Kylie Golden and the late Kevin Runburg; sister of Mickey Rossell.
Donna was retired, and enjoyed watching the Steelers.
Services are private. Announcement by the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com
