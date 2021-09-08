Connellsville
Donna R. Tressler, 77, of Connellsville, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021. She was born February 19, 1944, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Daniel and Amelia Sante Trafecanty.
Donna was a lifelong resident of Connellsville, and member of Immaculate Conception Church.
She retired from Crown, Cork and Seal after 30 plus years as a selector/packer.
Donna enjoyed weekly bingo at Connellsville Township Firemans Club. She was also a member of various weekly poker games. For the past 50 years, Donna and a group of friends would get together monthly (some of the original members still do) to play 500 Bid. Donna also enjoyed playing Scrabble, (which she took very seriously).
In the years before her passing, Donna was a resident of Eicher's Family Home in Normalville, where she enjoyed making friends with residents and staff as well as playing games and enjoying meals together.
Donna is survived by her daughter, Ann Marie Tressler Rosenberry and husband Joseph; two grandchildren, Ashley Rosenberry Mongell and husband Devin, Samantha Rosenberry Carteo and husband Juan Carlos; three great-grandchildren, Anastasia Carteo, Ezra Carteo and Enzo Mongell; and a sister, Frances Trefecanty Depto.
In addition to her parents, Donna was predeceased by her husband, John S. "Jack" Tressler Jr.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, in the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. 1st Street West Side, Connellsville (724) 628-9033. A blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, September 9, in the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, with Fr. Julius Capongpongan as celebrant. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.
To sign the guest registry, visit www.martuccifuneralhome.com.
