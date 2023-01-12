Point Marion
Donna Rae Sapp, 74, of Point Marion, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, following an illness of several months. Born on August 14, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Harold Whyel and Betty Beatty Lynn.
Surviving is her husband of 61 years, Donald Lee Sapp; seven children: Michael, Donald "Hank", John "Shog" and Steve Sapp, Tom Sapp and wife, Rhonda and Dora Paugh and husband, Eric, all of Point Marion and Darla Mason of Uniontown; 19 grandchildren and their families; two brothers and their wives, Bill and Debbie Lynn and Allen "JoeJoe" and Cheryl Lynn, two sisters and their husbands, Barbara and John Stevulak and Norma and Tom Hlatky; her extended family on the Whyel side; several nieces and nephews, and many friends, including Dawn Trump, who she thought of as a daughter; and her best friend, Maggie Mason.
Also deceased are two brothers, Rick Lynn and Charles "Chuckie" Lynn; and a sister, Carol Goddard.
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service on Saturday, with Walter Sapp officiating. Interment follows in Springhill Union Cemetery, Lake Lynn.
