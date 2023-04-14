Uniontown
Donna Roberta Burton Copeland passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Uniontown.
Donna was born July 19, 1946, in Connellsville, a daughter to the late Lester and Doris Burton. She spent her childhood in Dawson, where she developed a love for cooking and family.
After completing her education, she pursued a career in nursing assistant and foster parenting, where she excelled and earned the respect and admiration of her colleagues and clients. However, Donna was most proud of her role as a mother. She raised five children with love, compassion, and with an unwavering commitment to their happiness and success.
Donna leaves behind her children, Mace Copeland and wife Carla Copeland, Michael Copeland, Monica Copeland, Tiffany Burden and husband Michael Burden, and Gloria Peggues and late husband Thomas Peggues; and her sisters, Gwen, Gloria, Phyllis, Pat, Diane; and brother, Lester Jr.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Virginia and Jackie; nephew, Lee Blackwell; and niece, Jasmine.
Donna was also a beloved grandmother to several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who brought her endless joy and happiness and cherished every moment.
Donna will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her infectious smile, warm personality, and generous spirit touched the lives of so many. We take comfort in knowing that she is now at peace and reunited with those who have gone before her.
A memorial service to celebrate Donna's life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 15, in First Baptist Church of Ronco, with Pastor Robert Burton commemorating the memorial service.
The family would like to thank DeGusipe Funeral and Crematory Service of Uniontown, First Baptist Church of Ronco, Ronco Fire Department, St. Paul's A.M.E. Church, and friends and family.
